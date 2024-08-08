You can learn a lot from a horse at an upcoming Shamanic Horse Meditation Retreat

You can learn a lot from a horse at an upcoming workshop and treat through Wild Women Tribe.

Founder Renée Huang joined us with five lessons from a horse:



Be patient with yourself. There is no rush to get from here to there. Breathe. In and out. Repeat. Share your boundaries with a gentle heart and firm stance. Shake it off! Movement is medicine. Listen more. Talk less.

She says Wild Women Tribe connects likeminded women in empowerment-oriented excursions, day-long outdoor workshops, and multi-day retreats in nature.

She says, "We encourage self growth, transformation by stepping out of your comfort zone, and introduce a wide array of tools and practices that help women of all ages and stages grow and "rewild" back to their sense of passion and purpose - in nature.

The 'Shamanic Horse Meditation Retreat" is September 18-22, 2024 at a beautiful ranch in Oakley, just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at wildwomentribe.net/retreat.