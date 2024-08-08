Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You can learn a lot from a horse at an upcoming Shamanic Horse Meditation Retreat

Five Lessons from a Horse
You can learn a lot about mindfulness from a horse.
Posted
and last updated

You can learn a lot from a horse at an upcoming workshop and treat through Wild Women Tribe.

Founder Renée Huang joined us with five lessons from a horse:

  1. Be patient with yourself. There is no rush to get from here to there.
  2. Breathe. In and out. Repeat.
  3. Share your boundaries with a gentle heart and firm stance.
  4. Shake it off! Movement is medicine.
  5. Listen more. Talk less.

She says Wild Women Tribe connects likeminded women in empowerment-oriented excursions, day-long outdoor workshops, and multi-day retreats in nature.
She says, "We encourage self growth, transformation by stepping out of your comfort zone, and introduce a wide array of tools and practices that help women of all ages and stages grow and "rewild" back to their sense of passion and purpose - in nature.

The 'Shamanic Horse Meditation Retreat" is September 18-22, 2024 at a beautiful ranch in Oakley, just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at wildwomentribe.net/retreat.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere