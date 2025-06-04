You can learn about the "Mysteries of the Ice Ages" right here in Utah

You can learn all about how the Ice Age impacted Utah at an exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, June 7, 2025, for a limited time.

"Mysteries of the Ice Ages" explores 18,000 years of Earth's dramatic Ice Age history, from the hardy animals that roamed frozen landscapes—including massive mammoths—to how ice has shaped our planet over thousands of years.

You can come face-to-face with a mastodon, giant beaver, short-faced bear and a saber-toothed cat!

In addition to the impressive displays of Ice Age animals and artifacts, immersive exhibit components featuring artistry and animation will offer guests "magical moments" that place them in snow-filled landscapes.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibit, there will be an Ice Age Extravaganza on Saturday, June 7 from 11am to 4pm.

You can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu