You can make Key Lime Crepes with JulieAnn's Coconut Lime Caramel

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day and satisfy your sweet tooth with this recipe for Key Lime Crepes with JulieAnn's Coconut Lime Caramel.

For the Crepe:



2 c. milk

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. melted butter

1 1/2 c. flour

1 Tbsp. sugar

Instructions:Mix all ingredients in a blender.

Cook in 8-inch nonstick pan

Pour 1/4 cup of batter in the pan and immediately start tilting and swirling the pan to evenly coat the pan with batter into a circle.

Cook until bottom is golden brown and then flip it over and cook the other side until golden brown.

Stack them with wax paper in between each crepe.

For the Key Lime filling:



2 boxes of cream cheese, softened

1, 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2/3 c. Nellie and Joe's key lime juice

2 limes zested and juiced

1/2 c. powdered sugar

Instructions:

Mix and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

For the Coconut Lime Caramel:



15 coconut lime caramels

1-2 Tbsp. heavy cream

Instructions:

Unwrap 15 of Julie Ann's Caramels in bowl, add the heavy cream and heat in the microwave about 20-30 seconds until softened. Mix and drizzle over the crepe.

You can get your caramels at julieanncaramels.com and use code "FOX13" for 15 percent off before St. Patrick's Day.