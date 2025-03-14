You can make these recipes by The Vineyard Mom for St. Patrick's Day

The Vineyard Mom has dinner and dessert planned for St. Patrick's Day.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Flatbread Pizza

1 store bought dough or prepared flatbread (Cornmeal if using dough ball)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 cups cooked cabbage

2 cups cooked corned beef, chopped

1 ½ cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

¾ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees if using pizza dough or 425 if using flatbread.

For the pizza dough: Form the dough ball into a 12-14 inch round on parchment paper that has been scattered with cornmeal.

Brush prepared pizza dough or flatbread with extra virgin olive oil.

Place the dough or flatbread onto a baking sheet.

Sprinkle the top of the dough or the flatbread with mozzarella and jack cheese.

Layer cabbage on top of the cheese.

Add the corned beef chunks to the top of the cabbage and grate parmesan cheese over the entire pizza.

Bake the dough pizza for 10-15 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Bake the flatbread for 8-10 minutes until golden.

Serve hot.

When it comes to wine pairings, Leslie says Zinfandel and Grenache both will go well with this pizza!

Irish Bread Pudding

4 cups whipping cream, divided

6 tablespoons Irish liquor

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Making the Sauce: Bring 2 cups whipping cream, liqueur, sugar, and vanilla to boil in heavy medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently.

Mix cornstarch and 2 teaspoons of water in a small bowl to blend; whisk into cream mixture.

Boil until sauce thickens, stirring constantly, about 3 minutes.

Cool, then cover and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.

Making the bread pudding:

14 cups french bread with crust cut into ¾ inch cubes

6 ounces milk chocolate

6 ounces white chocolate

4 large eggs

½ cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup whole milk

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Spray a 13x9 inch glass baking dish with nonstick spray.

Combine bread, chocolate, and white chocolate in a large bowl.

Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs, ½ cup sugar, vanilla extract and milk in a separate large bowl to blend.

Gradually beat in 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream.

Add cream mixture to bread mixture; stir to combine.

Let stand 30 minutes for the bread to absorb the cream mixture.

Transfer bread mixture to prepared dish, spreading evenly.

Drizzle with remaining 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream.

Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Bake pudding until edges are golden and the custard is set in the center, about 1 hour. Cool pudding slightly.

Warm up the sauce and drizzle the bread pudding with the sauce and serve warm.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving.

