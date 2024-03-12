You can now collect, store and catalog your most-love recipes in one book!

Peachie stands out as a groundbreaking platform redefining the recipe-sharing experience.
By seamlessly blending the charm of physical recipe collections with the efficiency of digital tools, Peachie empowers users to effortlessly organize and share their favorite recipes.
The platform incorporates AI-driven formatting, allowing users to upload recipes into customizable designs, replicating the aesthetics of high-quality recipe books but with the practicality of a binder.
A key distinguisher of Peachie is its incorporation of specialized synthetic paper, a virtually indestructible material that is waterproof, tearproof and stainproof.
Peachie's platform serves as a centralized hub, eliminating the need to scour various sources for saved recipes or sift through traditional binders and cookbooks.
All favorited recipes are in one place and able to be shared with others and put into physical cookbook.
Co-Founder of Peachie, Val Kukahiko, joined us with a recipe perfect for St. Patrick's Day - Mint Chip Custard Ice Cream.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 c. sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 8 egg yolks
- 1 c. half and half
- 2 c. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. LorAnn Creme de Menthe (or to taste)
- 1 tsp. high quality vanilla extract
- green food coloring (optional)
- 4 oz. bittersweet chocolate
Directions:
- Set out a medium mixing bowl. Set a fine mesh strainer over the top of the bowl. Set aside.
- Add sugar, salt and egg yolks to a 4-quart saucepan. Whisk together (flat whisk preferred).
- Add half and half and heavy whipping cream to the saucepan. Whisk until combined.
- Heat over medium to medium-high heat while whisking continually, so that the liquid doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan. Whisk and heat until custard reaches 160 degrees. Remove from heat.
- Immediately pour the custard into the bowl through the mesh strainer to stop the cooking.
- Remove the strainer. Add the creme de menthe and vanilla extract to the custard and whisk until completely combined.
- If using, add the green food coloring. The color of the ice cream will lighten as it churns so make the custard a little darker than you want the final color to be.
- Cover the custard with plastic wrap so that the plastic is pressed against the top of the custard. (This prevents a skin from forming on the top).
- Refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight, until the custard is completely cold.
- Churn cold custard in the ice cream maker according to your ice cream maker's instructions, for about 25 minutes or until ice cream is thick and creamy.
- During the 10 minutes of churning, break the chocolate into small pieces and place them in a glass bowl. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir well then continue to microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring the chocolate very well in between each interval until chocolate is completely melted.
- Pour the chocolate in a think ribbon into the ice cream during the last two minutes of churning.
- Work quickly to transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze.
- Freeze ice cream for 2-4 hours or until completely frozen.