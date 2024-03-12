You can now collect, store and catalog your most-love recipes in one book!

Peachie stands out as a groundbreaking platform redefining the recipe-sharing experience.

By seamlessly blending the charm of physical recipe collections with the efficiency of digital tools, Peachie empowers users to effortlessly organize and share their favorite recipes.

The platform incorporates AI-driven formatting, allowing users to upload recipes into customizable designs, replicating the aesthetics of high-quality recipe books but with the practicality of a binder.

A key distinguisher of Peachie is its incorporation of specialized synthetic paper, a virtually indestructible material that is waterproof, tearproof and stainproof.

Peachie's platform serves as a centralized hub, eliminating the need to scour various sources for saved recipes or sift through traditional binders and cookbooks.

All favorited recipes are in one place and able to be shared with others and put into physical cookbook.

Co-Founder of Peachie, Val Kukahiko, joined us with a recipe perfect for St. Patrick's Day - Mint Chip Custard Ice Cream.

Ingredients:



3/4 c. sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

8 egg yolks

1 c. half and half

2 c. heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. LorAnn Creme de Menthe (or to taste)

1 tsp. high quality vanilla extract

green food coloring (optional)

4 oz. bittersweet chocolate

Directions: