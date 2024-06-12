You can now watch "Tread Setters", a documentary filmed in Moab, at home

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of all abilities, has released its first-ever short film documentary "Tread Setters".

The documentary follows four adaptive cyclists as they ride the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Canyonlands, Utah in one day.

One of the cyclists, Steven Wilke, joined us to tell us more about the ride and the documentary.

He says unlike other trails that start with an incline and end in a decline, the White Rim Trail is the opposite, making it one of the more difficult trails to ride.

This unique terrain combined with heavy rain two nights before the ride made it even more challenging to manage for the production crew and four cyclists.

The documentary, made in partnership with Outride and Osseointengration, has premiered at several film festivals and has received a variety of accolades.

It's now available for anyone to watch at discovernac.org/tread-setters.

To learn more about the National Ability Center's programs or to become a volunteer, visit discovernac.org.

To learn more about Outride, visit outridebike.org.