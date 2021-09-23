Watch
You can plant these shrubs in your yard for edible fruit

You can plant bushes and plants in your yard that are edible too.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 23, 2021
Buena Tomalino of Basil & Rose says there are some beautiful shrubs that are edible too.

Some examples: Bush Cherries (available as sour or sweet cherries), Serviceberry (native to Utah), Currants (some varieties are Utah natives), Gooseberries, Honeyberries and Aronia.

She says to make sure you know for sure a fruit is edible before popping it in your mouth. She offers gardening classes to help you, and she specializes in edible plants, herbs and home decor.

Her store also has unique gardening supplies, organic gardening products and home decor.

It's located at 2110 Orchard Drive in Bountiful, Utah.

For more information please visit: basilandrose.com.

