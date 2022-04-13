You can play your music as loud as you want at Space and Faders

If you live in an apartment and can't play your drums - Space and Faders.

If you're in a band that needs room to practice - Space and Faders.

If you're a musical instrument instructor without a place to teach - Space and Faders.

Rich took us to Space and Faders at 85 West Louise Avenue in Salt Lake City.

Inside there are rooms that are fully furnished with drums, guitar amps, bass amp, microphones and vocal monitors!

Or, they also offer hourly drum rehearsal rooms furnished with drum kits for those who need a place to get loud!

There are also empty rooms where you can bring your own equipment.

Space and Faders also have recording studios, a podcast studio and a photo studio too.

To learn more visit: spaceandfaders.com.

