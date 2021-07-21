You can save lives by donating your plasma - it only takes one hour and you will be compensated for your time!

Plasma donations are needed now more than ever. Donating plasma only takes about an hour and bonus you are compensated for your time.

But what exactly is Plasma? Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs, Vlasta Hakes tells us it's the liquid portion of the blood and it contains proteins and antibodies that help our body function.

Grifols is a global health-care company with a track record of more than 100 years and a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines.

They have over 290 centers including centers in Utah and Nevada under the names of Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources.

There are several locations in Salt Lake and around Utah that are now open and in need of your help.

For more information and to schedule a time to donate go to GrifolsPlasma.com