You can scare away hunger for those less fortunate this Halloween season

You can help "Scare Away Hunger" for those less fortunate this Halloween holiday season.

Salt Lake City Mission and Zurchers are teaming up in October to collect food donations.

You can help — simply pick up a Scare Away Hunger brown bag from a Zurchers store near you, fill it with food items, and then return it to the store.

While you're there, be sure to pick out your Halloween costumes for you and your family!

Zurchers has a wide variety from scary to sweet in all sizes from children to adults.

For more information please visit saltlakecitymission.org and zurchers.com.