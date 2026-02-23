You can see "Curse of Crom 2" at the Zions Indie Film Fest

The Zions Indie Film Fest (ZIFF) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the historic SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem,Utah.

For a quarter of a century, ZIFF has welcomed filmmakers from around the globe, providing a home for independent cinema, meaningful storytelling, and community connection.

The festival runs February 23–28, 2026 featuring premieres, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops, and special events — all designed not only for filmmakers, but for movie lovers and families who want to experience powerful stories on the big screen.

We were joined by Rob York and Ben Lomu, whose film "Curse of Crom 2" is in competition and premieres Friday, February 27 at 7:00pm.

It was filmed in Utah and Ireland and is a spooky fantasy feature.

It's a sequel to the first movie that also showed at the Zions Indie Film Fest.

York says if you're a fan of 80's classics like The Goonies, Monster Squad and Poltergeist — you'll love Curse of Crom.

You can get your tickets at ZionsIndieFilmFest.com and at the SCERA Center box office.

