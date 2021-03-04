You can see globally and nationally recognized artists here in Utah for FREE

Ogden Contemporary Arts is a new, nonprofit art center focusing on creating an inclusive and welcoming experience free of charge.

Cori Anderson, President of the Board of Directors, told us they are bringing globally and nationally recognized artists to Utah.

For instance, as part of the Grand Opening, Cori told us about a New Exhibit by artist Lauren Lee McCarthy.

It's an interactive environment of smart architecture that controls emotions within the OCA Center.

Visitors are invited to browse and select one of two hundred emotions, which is then evoked throughout the entire space and ultimately everyone within it through a layered response of lights, sounds and visuals.

You can visit OCA for free Wednesday through Friday from 10am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

You can become a member by going to ogdencontemporaryarts.org and get invited to member-only events. This includes early access to any ticketed events and other benefits.

If you'd like to donate or find out more information go to ogdencontemporaryarts.org.