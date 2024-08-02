Watch Now
You can see our Pet of the Week's expressions on her ears

Let's Find Pamela a Home!
Pamela wears her expressions on her ears.
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old chihuahua named Pamela.

She's a sweetheart of a dog and is very playful and athletic, but she also acts like a princess and crosses her legs.

You can read Pamela's expression on her ears — and she has a lot of them!

Pamela would be best in a home with another dog, and she's good with kids and cats too.

She does good with potty pads, but needs a little work with potty training.

Pamela will be at a Paws for a Cause adoption event on Friday, August 2, 2024 at J Lynn Crane Park, 5573 Main Street in Herriman from 4-8pm. There will be dog and cat adoptions, vendor booths, food trucks and more.

Then on Saturday, August 3, 2024 Hearts4Paws will be having another adoption event from 1-4pm at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City.

You can adopt Pamela for $300 and she's fixed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.

For more information visit hearts4paws.org.

