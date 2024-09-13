You can spend Friday the 13th at one of the scariest haunted houses in the country

Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world and has been featured on the Travel Channel as well as in USA Today.

You'll wander through six buildings reaching up to six stories high as fear toys with all of your senses.

They have new merchandise this year and are especially excited for the launch of their Squishmellow they say everyone is going to want!

There will be two new photo opportunities this year and magicians on Friday and Saturday.

The always popular Zombie Bus will be operating again for FREE thanks to Station Park Dental!

To see a preview trailer and buy tickets go to fearfactoryslc.com.