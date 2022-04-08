You can swim with sharks and stingrays at SeaQuest Utah in Layton Hills Mall.

It's one of the activities you'll enjoy at the aquarium. And right now, you can also go on a scavenger hunt at SeaQuest.

To prevent underage drinking in Davis County, community partners have put together the fun event for families.

Layton Communities That Care has partnered with SeaQuest Aquarium and Parents Empowered to host an event that raises parents’ awareness of the important role they play in preventing underage drinking.

The scavenger hunt will educate families about the harms of alcohol to the developing adolescent brain, and provide specific skills parents can use to keep kids healthy and alcohol-free—including the importance of family bonding time.

When families finish the hunt, they'll be given a prize — a squishy turtle or fishy to take home.

The scavenger hunt is offered in both Spanish and English and for more information go to Layton Communities That Care and Parents Empowered.