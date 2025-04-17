You can take all the comforts of home with you in this toy hauler

You will have all the comforts of home when you're away from home with this new 2025 Cruiser Stryker Toy Hauler at Parris RV.

Morgan Saxton got a tour with Brett Parris, who says the highights include a king bed, kitchen pantry, a power queen bed and a 20 foot power awning.

The toy hauler's body is wide, 102 inches, perfect for your side-by-side, dirt bikes, or kayaks!

Inside you'll find barreled ceilings up to 98 inches in height, solid surface kitchen cabinets and numerous USB ports and 110V outlets.

Once the toys are loaded, you can relax on the opposing sofa with a dinette and make all of your meals in a full kitchen.

There's also a dual entry bath for your convenience.

Parris RV locations:

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

Visit ParrisRV.com for more information.