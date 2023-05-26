You can use JulieAnn Caramels' Huckleberry Caramel as a dip or drizzle

JulieAnn Caramels' Huckleberry Caramel flavor is definitely unique and you can only enjoy it for a limited time.

Because of its fruity flavor, Jeanette Meisenbacher with JulieAnn Caramels, says it's a great addition to some of her favorite recipes.

She joined us in the kitchen to demonstrate how simple it is to turn the caramels into a dip or a drizzle for cream puffs.

Cream puffs

1/2 cup butter

1 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

Boil and then remove it from the heat. Add

1 cup flour

4 eggs

Bake 350° 30-35 minutes

Caramel dip

8 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Pinch of salt

1 Tablespoon heavy cream

Mix and add caramel on top

Use any fruit, nuts, or pretzels

15 unwrapped huckleberry caramels

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Melt caramel and cream

All of JulieAnn Caramels are made with real butter, real cane sugar, fresh cream, real fruit and no preservatives.

You can learn more and order yours today at julieanncaramels.com or at their storefront in Sandy. Also find them at Harmons and Lee's Marketplace.

