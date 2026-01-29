You can watch doughnuts being made in real time at Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee has arrived in Salt Lake City!

Sidecar is known for guests being able to watch doughnuts being made in real time. The kitchens are fully visible so you can see the doughnuts being mixed, fried, and glazed right in front of you.

They're made from scratch, in-house, in small batches every hour throughout the day, based on demand.

Salt Lake City was chosen intentionally because our capital city's sense of community that aligns with Sidecar's values.

And, there's something at the Salt Lake location that you won't find anywhere else — a custom Soda Series.

Alongside the specialty coffees they offer, they've also created a handcrafted soda menu inspired by Utah's soda culture.

You can learn more at sidecardoughnuts.com.