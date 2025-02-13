You can't beat the views of a park and the mountains from this beautiful condo!

Briana Allred, Realtor with Equity Real Estate Advantage, says you can't beat the views at one of her listings in Herriman. It features views of the mountains and the J. Lynn Crane Park.

This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offers the perfect blend of style, convenience, and functionality.

And, it's truly move-in ready!

The home has an inviting layout with vaulted ceilings and the kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to its location — convenience is key. The home is just 5 minutes from Costco, 3 minutes from Smith's, 10 minutes from the new SLCC & U of U Herriman Campus, and 6 minutes from the Mountain View Village with shopping, dining and entertainment.

You can see it for yourself at an open house on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 5:40-7:30pm.

The home is located at 13006 S Keegan Dr., #G301, Herriman, Utah. The MLS number is 2064000.

You can learn more by calling Realtor Briana Allred at 801-634-7508, by visiting her website brianaallred.equityrealestateusa.com and by following her on Instagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.