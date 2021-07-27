Watch
The Place

Actions

You can't go wrong on #TakeoutTuesday or #TastyTuesday with these choices by Salt Lake Foodie

items.[0].videoTitle
Salt Lake Foodie found very unique food in this week's Tasty Tuesday or #TakeoutTuesday.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:10:01-04

Whether you do #TakeoutTuesday, or prefer to dine in, Salt Lake Foodie gives us great recommendations each week for new places to try.

This week didn't disappoint.

Curry Pizza Kitchen - South Jordan
Chicken Tandoori - Chicken leg and thigh, marinated with spices and yogurt then grilled in a tandoori oven
Tikki Masala - Lamb marinated in yogurt cooked with bell pepper, onion, garlic and spices.
Saag -Spinach curry

ROCTACO - Salt Lake City
Lebanese - Purple hibiscus grilled juusto cheese, citrus tabbouleh, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled onion.
Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce
The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion

You can find more foodie findings on IG: "SLCFOODIE" and FB: "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere