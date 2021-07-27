You can't go wrong on #TakeoutTuesday or #TastyTuesday with these choices by Salt Lake Foodie

Whether you do #TakeoutTuesday, or prefer to dine in, Salt Lake Foodie gives us great recommendations each week for new places to try.
This week didn't disappoint.
Curry Pizza Kitchen - South Jordan
Chicken Tandoori - Chicken leg and thigh, marinated with spices and yogurt then grilled in a tandoori oven
Tikki Masala - Lamb marinated in yogurt cooked with bell pepper, onion, garlic and spices.
Saag -Spinach curry
ROCTACO - Salt Lake City
Lebanese - Purple hibiscus grilled juusto cheese, citrus tabbouleh, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled onion.
Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce
The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion
