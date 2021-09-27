You can't learn if you can't see the board, your teacher or your books to read

In the last 20 years, EyeCare4Kids has helped 400,000 kids get the glasses they need to see properly and excel in school.

We talked with EyeCare4Kids founder and president Joseph Carbone. He has been a board certified optician since 1975.

He recognized the issue that many underprivileged families face not being able to afford or access professional eye care for their children.

In 2001 he left his practice to launch EyeCare4Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to providing vision services including exams, screenings, glasses and contacts for those kids.

He says this year alone there were 50,000 children who had to go back to school without vision care.

If your child is one of them, EyeCare4Kids can help, just visit eyecare4kids.org and schedule an appointment!

During the pandemic, EyeCare4Kids decided to be proactive so they could help even more families. They've remodeled their building at 6911 South State Street in Midvale.

It now has more exam and screening rooms so they can see 12 people at the same time.

EyeCare4Kids also has a lofty goal they're calling "Sight the World". Carbone says with the help of 1-800-CONTACTS, they hope to help 1 Million children see by the year 2025.

For more information please visit eyecare4kids.org.