You can't make the world's best cheese without the world's best milk and Russell Kohler says his cows at Heber Valley Artisan Milk and Cheese make the best milk anywhere.

He's a fourth generation farmer, his ancestors settled in Heber Valley because they believed the Wasatch Back looked like the Swiss Alps and they felt right at home.

Since then his family has been raising cows and making cheese on the farm, although things have changed over the years.

You can see those changes yourself at daily farm tours. They happen every day at 11 except Sundays. You'll see the baby calves and even see how the cows can milk themselves with robotic milkers.

And, would you believe back scratchers and even mattresses for their cows? It's true!

For the humans, they offer mozzarella making classes, and the next one is coming up on May 13, 2022. You'll learn how to make it right in your own kitchen.

Of course if you don't want to go to the work, they sell all kinds of local products in their store.

You can find more information at hebervalleycheese.com.