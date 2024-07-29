You could be a nurse in just 20 months with Joyce University

If you have a calling to become a nurse, there's never been a better time to start your career.

Nursing is an in-demand occupation that is extremely rewarding personally, professionally, and financially. You make a great living helping people and supporting your community.

We talked with Mikenna Dudley, RN, who is the Assistant Dean of Nursing at Joyce University. She says for those looking to become a registered nurse, Joyce University has three very popular programs for Utah residents.

If you're new to college, they offer a an Associate of Science in Nursing program where you can graduate in 20 months and a Bachelor's in Nursing program where you can graduate in under 3 years, with no prerequisites to enter

If you have a degree in a non-nursing field, they offer an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program where you can apply your bachelor's degree and graduate in 20 months.

If you have a degree in a non-nursing field, they offer a Direct Path Master's in Nursing pathway that ladders the accelerated Bachelor of Science with the Master of nursing program to build on your previous degree to help you enter the nursing profession prepared for leadership roles in as little as 32 months.

In addition, their programs don't have prerequisites, so you don't have to spend years completing additional coursework before beginning your nursing journey.

Joyce University has students of all ages and backgrounds, from students directly out of high school to students in their 50s and older.

For more information about Joyce University and its nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.

