You could be earning rebates on heating and cooling upgrades, appliances and more

Wattsmart is Rocky Mountain Power's energy efficient program offering home energy savings to customers.

There are rebates on heating and cooling upgrades like heat pumps, smart accessories like thermostats and engine block heater controls, plugs and switches, appliances, weatherization, windows and air and duct sealing and insulation as well as new home construction.

Customers can participate in the program by visiting Wattsmarthomes.com.

Rocky Mountain Power offers a list of qualified and trusted contractors who are rebate experts. To find a qualified contractor near you click here.

You can also learn more on ways to save at the Salt Lake Home And Garden Show, March 8-10, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

There, you can ask experts questions, meet some of their trusted contractors and enter to win a new dual fuel heat pump, valued at $15,000!

Wattsmart is excited to partner with manufacturer Bosch and distributor Johnstone Supply, with installation provided by Apex Clean Air to give someone a new energy efficient HVAC system!