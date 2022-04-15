You could be the next artist for the Go Together mural project

The Go Together mural project will soon have its third location and you could be the artist for it!

The interactive mural is to encourage parent-child bonding since research indicates children are less likely to drink when they feel close to their parents

Jocelyn Scudder from Park City and Summit County Arts Council shared with us the theme of the mural which is, “Whatever your child’s journey, go together”.

The interactive mural is meant to help build bright futures for our kids, keep developing brains alcohol-free, and promote mental health and well-being. A child’s story is better when parents are a part of it.

Summit County Communities That Care Coalition, Park City and Summit County Arts Council, Encircle and Parents Empowered are all behind this idea and want more and more murals to pop up around the state.

Two murals have previously been created in Utah through the Encircle & Parents Empowered partnership—one in Provo, UT and one in St. George, UT

The next mural will be in Park City’s Prospector Square Area and they are currently taking artist applications.

The artist chosen for the mural will be paid $7,500 for their time, supplies, and transportation.

To apply go to pcscarts.org or parentsempowered.org.