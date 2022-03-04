You could have Summer at your house all year long!

It could be "Summer" at your house all year long if you adopt this sweet pup!

Summer is a terrier mix who's only 17 weeks old.

She's probably going to be around 50 pounds full grown.

Since Summer's still a puppy, she's still learning her manners and commands, but she is making great progress! She's smart, quick and wants to learn and please her humans.

Summer has energy to burn, and enjoys all different activities, but really needs her daily walks and room to play outside.

She also enjoys curling up for a good snuggle.

Summer does well with other dogs and loves having them to play with.

She is also crate trained, and loves her squeaky toys and a sturdy chew bone.

Summer is only $350, and comes spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like more information, you can fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Canyon Rim PetSmart (3191 East 3300 South) on Saturday, March 5 from 1pm-4pm for an adoption event.