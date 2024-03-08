You could have your very own "Bernedoodle"

Meet Chonchos — our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

He's a Bernedoodle, which is a hybrid dog breed that is a cross between the Bernese mountain dog and the poodle.

They are known to be gentle, intelligent and highly-trainable!

Chonchos is all of those things... and more!

His foster family says he's very friendly, affection and loves to give kisses. He's also playful and athletic.

Chonchos is house trained and being kennel trained and would be good in a home with other dogs, cats, children and other animals.

He's only a year old and about 20 pounds.

His adoption fee is $600 and he's up-to-date on all vaccinations, is neutered and chipped.

You can meet Chochos by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.