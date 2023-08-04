You could own real-life Teddy Bears -- Teddy Bear Poodles

Here is your chance to own real-life Teddy Bears — standard Teddy Bear Poodles!

Meet Sophie and Jasper, our Pets of the Week.

The sister and brother were abandoned at a breeder's facility and have been best friends since.

We would love to see the pair adopted together! Sophie is kind of like Jasper's security blanket.

Jasper is very sweet and smart, but he's a bit more timid than his sister. He loves toys and playing in the sprinklers.

Sophie is a beautiful girl who's also very smart and also loves playing outside in the sprinklers. And, she loves to give hugs.

They are spayed and neutered and current on all vaccinations and are both chipped.

If you're interested, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.