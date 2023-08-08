You could win money, just for buying things you already need

All year long, Mountain America Credit Union has been looking for ways to help members save money or get more out of their regular spending.

Throughout August and September, Mountain America is offering members a chance to put extra cash in their pocket just by using their Mountain America debit or credit card.

Each week, Mountain America will draw three winners from the sweepstakes entries. Winners will get $100, $300 or even $500. All they have to do to get an entry into the drawing is make a purchase with a Mountain America debit or credit card. Each transaction will earn one entry.

In addition, members can get an additional 100 entries for every $500 in spending. Plus, they can pick up another 100 entries when they add a Mountain America debit or credit card to a mobile wallet. There's no limit on the number of entries.

The mobile wallet is an app like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Some mobile phones will even have a digital wallet app that comes with it, like Samsung Wallet. These are secure apps that allow you to store payment card information on them and then tap-to-pay using your phone like you would a regular credit card.

The entries you earn will carry forward every week until the end of September. So you've still got more chances to win each week based on all the entries you've earned.

Anyone who becomes a member will be able to start earning entries once they have a Mountain America debit or credit card.

Be sure to put that card at the front of your wallet so when you're out there making your regular purchases you can get more chances to win that $500.

You can learn more and view official rules at macu.com/anycard.