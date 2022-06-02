Watch
You do not want to miss Midtown PRIDE Block Party

There's a lot going on for Pride this weekend, and here's where the party will be.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:49:06-04

People in Salt Lake are showing their PRIDE this week, and this is one party you won't want to miss.

The Midtown PRIDE Block Party hosted by Club_Verse_SLC and Purgatory Bar begins Friday, June 4th and goes through Sunday, June 6.

LGBTAIA icon Kristine W is coming for the event and you can see her live on stage Saturday, June 4 at 11pm. Kristine holds the record for the most consecutive #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Charts.

Friday, June 3 will be the Rainbow Glow after party benefitting the Utah Pride Center with music by DJ Naomi. There is a $10.00 cover.

Saturday, June 4 will be Saturday Zaddy's hosted by Hunter Harden along with music by DJ Eddy V until 9:30 p.m. and DJ Dirty Kurty music following until 1am.

On Sunday, June 5 it is Sunday Funday hosted by London Skies and Edgy along with DJ Sheade and DJ Jeenyusz.

If you want more information visit @club_verse_slc on Facebook and Instagram.

