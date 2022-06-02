You do not want to miss Midtown PRIDE Block Party

People in Salt Lake are showing their PRIDE this week, and this is one party you won't want to miss.

The Midtown PRIDE Block Party hosted by Club_Verse_SLC and Purgatory Bar begins Friday, June 4th and goes through Sunday, June 6.

LGBTAIA icon Kristine W is coming for the event and you can see her live on stage Saturday, June 4 at 11pm. Kristine holds the record for the most consecutive #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Charts.

Friday, June 3 will be the Rainbow Glow after party benefitting the Utah Pride Center with music by DJ Naomi. There is a $10.00 cover.

Saturday, June 4 will be Saturday Zaddy's hosted by Hunter Harden along with music by DJ Eddy V until 9:30 p.m. and DJ Dirty Kurty music following until 1am.

On Sunday, June 5 it is Sunday Funday hosted by London Skies and Edgy along with DJ Sheade and DJ Jeenyusz.

If you want more information visit @club_verse_slc on Facebook and Instagram.