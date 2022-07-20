You don't have to be a quilter to enjoy the quilt show

For more than 45 years, The International Quilt Festival in Houston has been the premier show in the country. Now, it's making it's debut in Salt Lake City!

The festival features more than 500 quilts on display in special exhibits, more than 150 shopping booths, nearly 50 quilting classes and lectures on a variety of subjects and techniques.

Even if you're not a quilter yourself, there will be a lot to see at the Festival.

Quilting is an incredible art for, and most of today's artists make them for display on walls instead of used on beds.

The International Quilt Festival will be held July 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

To learn more, visit Quilts.com and click on the Salt Lake City Button.