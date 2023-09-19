You don't have to be a trust-fund baby to be in style with Quiet Luxury

Have you heard the term "Quiet Luxury"? Style Coach Dani Slaugh joined us to tell us why you may already be rocking this trend.

Quiet Luxury styles are not extreme in any way and they fit and flatter most figures. Dani says they are pieces that are worth investing in because the style will last seven to 10 years or more without looking dated.

But, they don't have to be expensive either! Dani says you can get the look without being a trust fund baby with these simple tips:

Choose wardrobe neutral colors with a few cherry-picked jewel tones that emphasize your best colors.

Look for softly tailored pieces. These are traditional blazers, shirts and trousers that keep some of their angles but lose much of their rigidity.

Create long visual lines through suits, dresses, even with monochromatic top and bottom layers.

Subtle accessories that are nondescript.

