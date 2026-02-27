You don't have to be in a life-threatening crisis to call 988.

It's for anyone experiencing emotional distress, mental health struggles (like anxiety or depression), or substance use issues, not only for suicidal thoughts.

It's about getting help early, not just at a breaking point, and can be used to sort through overwhelming feelings or talk about life stressors

988 is also a resource for people supporting others like family, friends or co-workers, to get guidance on how to check in and what to say.

It's confidential and safe. HIPAA privacy laws protect any personal information that you share with 988 and it will not be shared with your family members, law enforcement, immigration or anyone else.

They also offer Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams when needed. Mental health professionals are available to meet in homes, parks, workplaces or schools for face-to-face support, safety planning and connections to resources.

Services are available in multiple languages, including Spanish and options for interpretation in 135 languages.

In rural areas with limited access to therapists or clinics, 988 is a vital connection to trained support. It offers phone stabilization and can link individuals to Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams for in-person support when needed.

Crisis workers at 988 are experts at providing help and support to people in crisis.

You can call 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and go to 988.utah.gov for more information.

