Summerhays Music in Murray has instruments for all sizes of musicians, even a tiny violin for a four or five year old.

They also have adult sized violins and everything in between.

Summerhays has a great rental system, so you can try them out and not have to purchase them until you know your child enjoys that instrument.

And, it's not only violins they sell. You can find violas, cellos, basses, trumpets, trombones, flutes, harps, guitars, French horns, saxophones and more.

Anyone can come in and the trained staff will help you play the instruments and find the right one for you.

They also repair instruments, even if you didn't buy yours there.

Summerhays will have a booth at the Utah Arts Festival June 23-26 to help people experience music. They're looking for volunteers to help in their booth. No music experience is required and volunteers will receive two tickets to the Utah Symphony and a gift card to Summerhays.

You can learn more at summerhaysmusic.com.