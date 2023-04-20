You don't have to leave the comforts of home behind with this RV

You can escape to your favorite destinations with your favorite person in this fifth wheel.

Jenny took a tour of the Alliance RV Avenue 26RD at Parris RV with owner Bret Parris.

He says this fifth wheel is all about the comforts of home from the front private bedrooms with nightstands on either side of the bed, and a wardrobe to keep your clothes looking nice to the full bathroom with a 30"X36" shower!

The kitchen has a 16 cu. ft. refrigerator and a three burner cooktop and a flip-up butcher block to make meal prep simple.

There's a rear U-shaped dinette with a hatch door below that offers storage space that you can access from the outdoors!

You'll love relaxing on the dual recliner theater seat across from the swing mount 40 HDTV.

The entire fifth wheel is easy to clean and allergen free, not to mention pet friendly with vinyl flooring throughout.

