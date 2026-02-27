You don't have to leave your house to see this weekend's new releases

New on Peacock is the documentary "Threshold". It follows the challenges facing World Cup skier Jessie Diggins. The film explores cross-country skier Jessie Diggins' 2023 and 2024 World Cup season and how she used her platform to spotlight eating disorders and mental health issues. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Threshold is a deep and revealing look at an athlete, who at the top her game, faces an eating disorder that could bring and end to her career." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Up Faith & Family is the new outdoor crime drama "Blue Skies". National Park Investigator Jodi Larsen and a lost dog named Blue team up to solve mysteries in the wilderness, forging an unexpected bond. Tony says, "Blue Skies is a solid family series reminiscent of Lassie. If you love a good dog's tale check it out streaming on Up Faith & Family. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its 2nd season on Apple TV+ is the adventure series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters". In a world where monsters are real, the series follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Tony says, Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has stepped up the action and story line with much tighter scripts and action." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

