You don't have to out-grow Spaghetti O's

Grown-Up Spaghetti O's

Ingredients



2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ c. tomato paste

2 c. any small pasta, dry

½ tsp. salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. paprika

1 qt. chicken broth

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

½ c. pecorino Romano cheese, grated

½ c. fresh basil, chopped

Extra cheese for garnish

Directions

1. In a large saute pan over medium heat, add the butter and olive oil. Once the butter is melted, add the garlic and oregano. Cook about 5 minutes until the butter starts to brown.

2. Add the tomato paste, and stir and cook 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth and turn the heat to high to bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the pasta, salt and pepper, onion powder, and paprika, and cook 10-12 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

3. The pasta will absorb most of the liquid, but not all and that's ok. At this point, turn the heat to low and stir in the cheeses and stir until they are melted in. Stir in basil and serve warm. Sprinkle on a little more cheese. Enjoy!

