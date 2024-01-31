You don't have to sleep in separate bedrooms anymore -- get your connection back!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we're heading into the "season of love". If your relationship needs a little boost, Happy Valley Clinic can help.

Brock Roberts, owner of Happy Valley Clinic, says they can help with intimacy issues with men and women.

They are a comprehensive clinic that can care of women with urinary incontinence as well as painful intimacy.

They also help men treat erectile dysfunction.

Brock says the treatments are physical and emotional, he's seen couples find happiness and a real connection again.

He says, "Let's end sleeping in separate bedrooms and turn that other room into a guest room again."

Happy Valley Clinic is offering a Valentine's Special. For couples who come in together, there will be a complimentary treatment and gift for each of them including a discount if Happy Valley helps them with their needs.

Mention you saw them on FOX 13, and for all patients who call 833-336-6386 today, they will receive a FREE consultation, vascular assessment, partial treatment and something to help provide immediate results in the bedroom.

For more information please visit: happyvalleyclinic.com.