You don't have to use harsh chemicals to make your home sparkly clean.

Cleaning Mama, founded by Mona Murahwa in Utah, joined us with some recipes for cleaners you can make yourself.

Wood polish:

· Place ½ cup olive oil, ¼ cup of lemon juice and 2-3 drops of an essential oil of your choice (Mona likes to use pine or cedarwood together in a reusable spray bottle).

· Shake all the ingredients together and spot test the solution on the backside or any low visual spots on the furniture to ensure it does not react poorly with the wood.

· Ingredient use:

o Olive oil: polishes wood and provides shine

o Lemon juice: acid helps break down grime and dirt

o Essential oils: scent

Disinfectant Spray:

· Place 1 cup of rubbing alcohol, ¼ cup of distilled vinegar, ¼ cup of room temperature water, and 3-4 drops of your essential oil of choice (Mona likes those with antibacterial properties like Tea Tree or Eucalyptus into a reusable spray bottle of choice).

· Once in the bottle, shake all the ingredients together and it is ready to use on almost any dirty surface.

· Ingredient use:

o Rubbing alcohol: disinfectant/antibacterial

o Vinegar: acid breaks down minerals and cuts through grease

o Essential oils: antibacterial and scent

She also makes non-toxic cleaning solutions that are biodegradable, scented with essential oils, and made without sulfates, parabens or dyes.

The products include:



All Purpose Cleaner: daily cleaner for countertops, glass, appliances, and high-touch areas. Scent: grapefruit and citrus.

All Floor Cleaner: Safe for wood, tile, laminate, and stone. Scent: fresh herbs.

Marble and Granite Cleaner: Cleans and restores shine to marble and granite surfaces. Scent: sweet orange

Cleaning Mama's products are made in small batches which helps keep them pure and efficient at cleaning.

They are also an eco-friendly brand that are biodegradable, come in recyclable packaging and have refill options.

You can learn more and order at cleaningmama.com.