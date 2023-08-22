You don't have to wait until Halloween time to watch suspense-filled movies

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two new releases in home entertainment, and they're both great for the season leading up to Halloween.

New and streaming on VOD is the horror / thriller "Night of the Caregiver." In the film, a hospice nurse is hired to be caregiver for a woman who lives in an isolated house in a remote area. Although she is terminally ill, the elderly woman is a cordial and sweet lady. However, the nurse suspects something demonic is also dwelling in the house. Tony says, "Night of the Caregiver is a strangely compelling horror film with better-than-expected acting. Although the story is a bit drawn out and slow to boil, overall the film is worth watching." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Also streaming on most video on demand platforms is the suspense thriller "The Dive." When two sisters go diving at a beautiful, remote location one of them is struck by a rock, leaving her trapped 28 meters below. With dangerously low levels of oxygen and cold temperatures, it is up to her sister to fight for her life. Tony says, "The Dive" is a true suspense thriller and will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. Don't miss this one." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.