You don't have to wait until the Pioneer Day parade to see the floats

You don't have to wait to see the floats in this year's Pioneer Day parade — they're all on display now!

Just head to the South Towne Expo Center on July 18 and 19 to preview many of the floats.

It's a FREE event that begins on 11am and ends at 9pm both days.

The annual Float Preview Party allows visitors to get up close with dozens of floats and meet the people who created them.

There are also photo ops each day from 2 to 5pm with Days of '47 Royalty.

There are also concession stands where you can buy food and drinks.

