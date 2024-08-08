You don't need to feel guilty about indulging in this dessert!

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us in studio with a dessert recipe you don't need to feel guilty about.

She says, "You'll adore every bite of our Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Recipe, it's a simple to make, healthy dessert!"

Ingredients

3 cups almond or coconut milk

2/3 cup chocolate protein powder

2/3 cup + 2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/3 cup hemp seeds

1 tablespoon milled flaxseeds

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup blueberries

Garnish:

4 tablespoons fat free vanilla Greek yogurt, garnish

2 strawberries cut in half, garnish

2 tablespoons shaved chocolate, garnish

Instructions

In a bowl with a lid whisk together all ingredients (except the garnish-the last three.)

Let sit for 1 minute and stir.

Place lid on bowl and refrigerate overnight.

Stir before serving; scoop into serving dishes and garnish!

Enjoy your Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Recipe!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.