You don't need to feel guilty about indulging in this dessert!

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us in studio with a dessert recipe you don't need to feel guilty about.
She says, "You'll adore every bite of our Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Recipe, it's a simple to make, healthy dessert!"
Ingredients
3 cups almond or coconut milk
2/3 cup chocolate protein powder
2/3 cup + 2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/3 cup hemp seeds
1 tablespoon milled flaxseeds
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup blueberries
Garnish:
4 tablespoons fat free vanilla Greek yogurt, garnish
2 strawberries cut in half, garnish
2 tablespoons shaved chocolate, garnish
Instructions
In a bowl with a lid whisk together all ingredients (except the garnish-the last three.)
Let sit for 1 minute and stir.
Place lid on bowl and refrigerate overnight.
Stir before serving; scoop into serving dishes and garnish!
Enjoy your Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Recipe!
You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.