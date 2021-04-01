Watch
The Place

Actions

You don't need to leave the state to see some of the mot beautiful scenery in the world. It's right here in our own backyard.

items.[0].videoTitle
From golf courses to ski resorts, you don't have to leave the state to have a getaway. And, let's remember to visit the local stores and eateries while we're #InUtah.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 15:31:07-04

Utah has the best outdoor playground in the world!

We've been lucky throughout the pandemic that we had access to such amazing places in all areas of the state.

That includes year-round golf courses, 15 ski resorts that also offer summer activities and 44 state parks.

We talked with Steven Lisonbee, Senior Adviser for Rural Affairs in the Governor's Office. He serves as the point person for the administration's rural outreach.

Lisonbee reminded us to not forget about everything rural counties have to offer, including dining, entertainment or even ways to connect with the agriculture industry.

That's what the #InUtah campaign is all about! Lisonbee says it builds on Life Elevated and is really about Utahns connecting with Utahns.

As we see the light at the end of the pandemic trouble, let's be aware of some of those rural businesses that could use our support when we're planning day trips or other types of staycations.

You can find a full list of things to do at inutah.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere