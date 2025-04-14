You don't normally use a sheet pan to make tacos, but you do in this recipe

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Sheet Pan Tacos Al Pastor.

For the Tacos:

2 lbs. pork shoulder steaks, cubed

1/2 c. orange juice

1 can pineapple tidbits, reserve the juice

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. achiote paste

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 onion, sliced

Tortillas to serve

Cilantro to garnish

For the Pickled Red Onions:

1 lg. red onion, thinly sliced

1 c. cider vinegar

1 c. water

1/4 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Make the pickled onion by adding the vinegar, water, sugar and salt to a bowl or zipper bag. Mix until the sugar is dissolved. Add in the oven and mix. Cover or close and place in the fridge at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. In a blender mix the orange juice, reserved pineapple juice, vinegar, canola oil, chili powder, achiote paste, garlic, sugar, salt, pepper, and oregano. Once blended pour it over the pork in a zipper bag or bowl. Allow it to marinade in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.

3. Turn your oven to broil. Cover a sheet pan with foil. Add the marinated chicken to the pan and then add the pineapple tidbits and onion. Mix everything to combine. Place in the oven on the top rack and broil for 4-5 minutes.

4. Take out the pan, stir and place back under the broiler for 4-5 more minutes. Stir and cook longer if needed but the meat and vegetables should be cooked through and starting to char a bit.

5. Serve on warm tortillas garnished with the pickled red onions and cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

