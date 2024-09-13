You get all of your favorite Halloween characters in one production of ODT's "Thriller"

Odyssey Dance is the ONLY dance company in Utah that performs ALL styles of dance in one show.

Their "Thriller" production combines Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballet, Tap, Modern and even some aerialists!

2024 is the 30th Anniversary Season of Odyssey Dance!

Thriller highlights all the Horror character sof the season – such as Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, and Jasons, just to name a few!

Get your tickets early during the the key pre-sale NOW!

Thriller will start off the our 2024-2025 Season in the following five Utah locations:

Peery's Egyptian Theater – Ogden September 20th & 21

Ellen Eccles Theatre – Logan - September 27 & 28

Egyptian Theatre – Park City - October 2 to 13

GRAND THEATRE – Salt Lake City - October 14 to 26

Tuacahn Amphitheatre - October 29 to November 2

Visit odysseydance.com before tickets sell out!

You can also buy season tickets for all of the shows: Thriller, Christmas Spectacular, Spectacular and Shut Up and Dance online or at The Grand Theatre.

