You have to see how this Ogden restaurant serves sushi!

Each week Chase from Salt Lake Foodie shares new places to eat out — and this week did not disappoint!
First, in Ogden a sushi restaurant that serves it on a conveyor belt. Here's what he recommends at Sushi Pro:
Revolving Sushi
Full Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Boba Milk Tea
Then, Chase recommended a spot inside Spencer's For Steaks and Chops called Rare Room. Here's what he loved on their menu:
Wagyu Filet
Ribeye
Gouda Mac n Cheese
Truffle Fries
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".