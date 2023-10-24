You have to see how this Ogden restaurant serves sushi!

Each week Chase from Salt Lake Foodie shares new places to eat out — and this week did not disappoint!

First, in Ogden a sushi restaurant that serves it on a conveyor belt. Here's what he recommends at Sushi Pro:

Revolving Sushi

Full Rolls

Chicken Teriyaki

Boba Milk Tea

Then, Chase recommended a spot inside Spencer's For Steaks and Chops called Rare Room. Here's what he loved on their menu:

Wagyu Filet

Ribeye

Gouda Mac n Cheese

Truffle Fries

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

