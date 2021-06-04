You know Frosty the Snowman is a "jolly happy soul", and so is this pup looking for his forever home.

You know the Christmas carol that says Frosty the Snowman is a "jolly happy soul". Well our Pet of the Week, Frosty will melt your heart!

Frosty is a four-year-old standard min poodle, about 35 pounds.

He's good with other dogs and is extremely smart and knows a lot of commands.

He's doggy door trained and kenned trained.

Frosty loves to play and would love a home with people who would be active with him.

He needs a little training on the leash because he just gets so excited to go for walks.

Frosty is neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you're interested in Frosty, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org