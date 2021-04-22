You know his name and you know his voice, but did you know David Osmond lives with MS?

You know his voice and you know his name, but did you know David Osmond is living with Multiple Sclerosis?

He was diagnosed 14 years ago, and even was in a wheelchair because of the debilitating disease at that point.

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that affects people in different ways. It can stop a person from moving, and it even affects emotions and cognitive ability.

But, David says his diagnosis, while life-changing and difficult, is also a blessing because of how many people around the world he's been able to connect with.

That's what the first-ever #MSVisibility Virtual Concert hosted by Genentech is all about.

It's a one night free event to celebrate and shine a light on the MS community, featuring diverse musical performances and celebrities, people living with MS and representatives from MS advocacy organizations.

David will be the emcee that evening and he's also going to perform along with Pentatonix, Siedah Garrett, Clay Walker, Blair Underwood and more.

The event is Saturday, April 24 at 6pm MST. To RSVP, please visit MSVisibility.com and follow #MSVisibility on social media for additional updates leading up to the event and a sneak peek at the amazing lineup.