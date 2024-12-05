You know the holidays are here when you hear The Salvation Army Red Kettle Bells

You can always tell when Christmas is here with the familiar sounds of The Salvation Army Red Kettle Bells.

Captain James Combs with the Salt Lake City Salvation Army says due to inflation and the rising costs of food & utilities, requests for services are at an all-time high.

In fact, this year they have seen a 45-percent increase in services requested. That includes grocery orders at the food pantry,assistance paying utility bills or even rental assistance.

The Salvation Army is on a mission to help struggling families and individuals stay in their homes, and put food on their table, and our services that help with that are in very high demand this year.

And you can help by donating to the Red Kettles that you see outside of stores.

And, The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever for those who want to help, but don't carry cash.

There are QR codes on Red Kettle signs, allowing shoppers to simply scan the code to make a digital donation via their smartphone.

In addition, there's a virtual kettle online where you can make a donation with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Donations made through Kettle Pay will go to the billing Zip Code of the credit card used.

The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor's billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

You can learn more at saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.