You know you'll have leftovers from St. Paddy's; here are recipes to use them up

After that big St. Patrick's Day dinner, you know you'll have leftovers. The Vineyard Mom is coming to the rescue with not one, but two recipes!

Corned Beef Hash

3 Tbs. butter

1 medium onion finely chopped

1/2 green bell pepper finely chopped

2-3 cups finely chopped cooked corned beef

2 cups cooked and chopped russet potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs cooked to your preference

Chopped parsley for garnish

Heat butter in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onions and bell peppers and cook a few minutes until soft and translucent.

Mix in the chopped corned beef and potatoes. Spread all the ingredients evenly in the pan.

Turn heat to high and press down on the hash with a spatula.

Do not stir ingredients. Let the hash ingredients brown. Once browned, flip and brown the other side. This will take about 10 minutes.

Put the hash on a plate and top with your favorite eggs. Garnish with parsley.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

Creamy Corned Beef and Potato Soup

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 14 oz bag of either shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

2 cups diced and peeled russet potatoes

6 cups chicken broth

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

1 cup heavy cream

2-3 cups diced leftover cooked corned beef

Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large Dutch oven or soup pot medium heat.

Add onions and cabbage and cook until the onions are translucent and the cabbage is wilted.

Add diced potatoes, chicken broth, salt, pepper and garlic powder to the pot. Stir and bring to a

boil. Cover and cook for 30 minutes.

Blend the soup using a stick blender or allow to cool and use a regular blender in small batches.

Blend until smooth.

Add cream and corned beef. Heat until it is warmed through.

Topping:

Mini Rueben Bites

1 sheet puff pastry

1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing

1/2 lb. swiss cheese

1/2 lb. thinly sliced pastrami

1 egg and 2 tbs. Water mixed together

1/2 flour for the rolling puff pastry out.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Flour clean board or countertop.

Roll 1 sheet of puff pastry until it is 12"x 12" Cut the pastry in half horizontally.

With a pastry brush, spread Thousand Island dressing on both sheets in a thin layer.

Top one half of the pastry with a layer of swiss cheese.

Top the swiss cheese with a thin layer of pastrami.

Cover the pastrami with the second same sized pastry dough.

Using a 2 inch round cookie cutter, punch out circles making sure you cut through all the layers.

Pinch together all the sides so that the circle is closed and the cheese won't drip out.

Put Reuben bites on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Mix egg and water together. Brush the tops of the puff pastry with egg wash.

Take a fork and lightly poke the top of the pastry so the air can escape while they are baking.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Top soup with mini Rueben bites.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

